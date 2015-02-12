Feb 12 Talentum Oyj :

* Q4 revenue 21.7 million euros ($24.6 million) versus 22.1 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating income ex-items 3.2 million euros versus 3.1 million euros year ago

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.05 euro per share

* Estimates that its net sales for 2015 will remain approximately at same level as in 2014

* Sees 2015 operating income without non-recurring items to be higher than in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8838 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)