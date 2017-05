Feb 12 Groupe Monceau Fleurs SA :

* FY revenue 12.52 million euros ($14.16 million) versus 11.22 million euros the previous year

* FY net income group share of 0.47 mln euros versus loss of 22.17 mln euros the previous year

* To change name to Emova Group Source text: bit.ly/1ApWVN2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)