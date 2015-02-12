BRIEF-Zhongchang Big Data's chairman resigns due to change in job role
* Says Chairman Huang Qizao resigns due to change in job role
Feb 12 Edison SpA :
* Says closes 2014 with a stable income 12.3 billion euros ($13.9 billion) and EBITDA to 814 million euros, an improvement compared to 2013
* Says FY 2014 EBITDA was 814 million euros compared to 970 million euros recorded in 2013
* FY 2014 EBIT amounted to 292 million euros (321 million euros in 2013)
* EBITDA for 2015 is expected to at least 1 billion euros
* FY net profit 40 million euros versus 96 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Chairman Huang Qizao resigns due to change in job role
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions