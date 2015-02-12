BRIEF-Space Hellas partners with Rittal to provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
Feb 12 Verbicom SA :
* Its unit Versim SA gets delivery order for mobile phones worth more than 1.8 million zlotys ($485,100) from Austria-based business partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7106 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
May 5 Avcon Information Technology Co Ltd * Says it plans to halt share private placement plan Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pN28zA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)