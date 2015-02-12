BRIEF-Shenyang Jinbei Automotive's vehicle sales up 9.6 pct y/y in April
* Says it sold 1,399 vehicles in april versus 1,547 vehicles year ago
Feb 12 Spobag AG :
* FY gross profit rose from 112.4 thousand euros ($127 thousand) to 182.8 thousand euros
* Fy net profit of 23.9 thousand euros (previous year: 0.4 thousand euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it sold 1,399 vehicles in april versus 1,547 vehicles year ago
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016