BRIEF-Space Hellas partners with Rittal to provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
* Says it is now among Rittal's 'certified IT partners' which will provide state-of-the-art data center infrastructure solutions
Feb 12 Finhouse SA :
* FY 2014 EBITDA 148,000 zlotys ($40,078) versus 15,000 zlotys year ago
* Q4 revenue 421,921 zlotys versus 292,162 zlotys last year
* Q4 operating profit 1,988 zlotys versus loss of 15,901 zlotys last year
* Q4 net profit 2,171 zlotys versus loss of 8,020 zlotys last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6928 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Avcon Information Technology Co Ltd * Says it plans to halt share private placement plan Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pN28zA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)