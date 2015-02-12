PARIS Feb 12 France and Egypt will finalise a
defence deal that includes 24 Dassault-built Rafale fighter jets
worth more than 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion), Le Monde
reported on Thursday.
The newspaper, which did not identify its source, said the
two sides had initialled the deal on Thursday and that the final
page outlining the modalities would be signed on Monday by
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi and French officials.
French and Egyptian government officials and Dassault
executives could not immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.8799 euros)
(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Andrew Callus)