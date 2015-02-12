Feb 12 Roularta Media Group NV :

* The exclusive negotiations initiated by Roularta Media Group with Patrick Drahi in partnership with Marc Laufer are expected to enable Roularta to divest all of its activities in France

* In the event of an agreement, Roularta will record in the 2014 financial statements a write-off impairment on the French activities that is cautiously estimated at between 140 and 150 million euros ($170.22 million)

