Kenya to import sugar after drought causes shortage
NAIROBI, May 5 Kenya will have to import sugar to make up for a shortage caused by a drop in cane production following a drought which has left 2.7 million people in need of food aid.
Feb 12 Rocket Internet AG :
* Resolves on capital increase against cash contributions
* Share capital of company will be increased to up to 165 million euros ($188 million) by issuing up to 12 million new shares
* Shareholders' subscription rights are excluded
* New shares will be offered for purchase exclusively to institutional investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process
* Number of shares to be issued and placement price are expected to be announced on Feb. 13
* Existing investors Baillie Gifford and United Internet have already confirmed their participation at placement price with an aggregate amount of about 210 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NAIROBI, May 5 Kenya will have to import sugar to make up for a shortage caused by a drop in cane production following a drought which has left 2.7 million people in need of food aid.
* Fiscal 2018 outlook in line with year just ended (Recasts, adds analyst comment)