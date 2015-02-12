Feb 12 Pharmagest Interactive SA :

* Q4 revenue 28.9 million euros ($32.9 million) versus 28.8 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 114.6 million euros versus 113.4 million euros year ago

* Sees growth in its profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)