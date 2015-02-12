BRIEF-SNP AG acquires majority stake in Innoplexia GmbH
* Acquires majority stake in Heidelberg software company Innoplexia GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 12 Pharmagest Interactive SA :
* Q4 revenue 28.9 million euros ($32.9 million) versus 28.8 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 114.6 million euros versus 113.4 million euros year ago
* Sees growth in its profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
