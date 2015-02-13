BRIEF-Riken Vitamin says exercise of options
* Says 1,100 units of its frist series options were exercised to 110,000 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 10
Feb 13 Verkkokauppa.Com Oyj :
* 2014 revenue 275.8 million euros ($315.40 million) versus 238 million euros
* Q4 revenue 86.6 million euros versus 75.1 million euros year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.85 euros per share
* Q4 operating profit 2.7 million euros versus 3.3 million euros year ago
* Q4 net profit 2.1 million euros versus 2 million euros year ago
* Expects net sales and operating profit to grow during 2015 compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8745 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 1,100 units of its frist series options were exercised to 110,000 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 10
* Says it received an administrative order from Fair Trade Commission, under suspicion of violation of the act against delay in payment of subcontract proceeds