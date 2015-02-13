BRIEF-Riken Vitamin says exercise of options
* Says 1,100 units of its frist series options were exercised to 110,000 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 10
Feb 13 Elior Participations SCA :
* Q1 revenue 1.41 billion euros ($1.61 billion), up 5.3 percent
* Confirms FY 2014-2015 guidance of revenue growth over 4 percent, stable EBITDA margin, increase in operating cash flow and a rise in EPS
* Says it received an administrative order from Fair Trade Commission, under suspicion of violation of the act against delay in payment of subcontract proceeds