BRIEF-Hafslund April 2017 power sales energy delivery 1552 GWh
* APRIL 2017 POWER SALES ENERGY DELIVERY 1552 GW VERSUS 1594 GWH IN APRIL 2016
Feb 13 Dent-a-Medical SA :
* Q4 operating profit 152,055 zlotys versus loss 197,763 zlotys year ago
* Q4 revenue 611,751 zlotys versus 54,105 zlotys last year
* Q4 net profit 155,069 zlotys versus loss 199,032 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 10 Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd on Wednesday forecast operating profit to grow 16 percent in the current fiscal year on strong sales of drugs like cancer treatment Ninlaro and bowel disease drug Entyvio.