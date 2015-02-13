BRIEF-Egypt's International Business Corporation Q1 profit falls
May 10 International Business Corporation for Trading Comercial Agencies:
Feb 13 Bricorama SA :
* Reports Q4 revenue of 160.2 million euros ($183.1 million), down 1.61 percent
* Full year revenue is 675.0 million euros versus 692.1 million euros a year ago
* Expects stable FY 2014 operating income compared to FY 2013
* Expects significant decrease in net debt for FY 2014
* Q4 revenue for France is 101.6 million euros, down 3.08 pct Source text: bit.ly/170Ferx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8750 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 International Business Corporation for Trading Comercial Agencies:
BELGRADE, May 10 Serbia has made a second extension to a deadline for non-binding bids for a 25-year concession to operate Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport , the biggest in the western Balkan region, the Belgrade-based Politika daily reported on Wednesday.