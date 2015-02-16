InterContinental Hotels says Q1 rooms revenue growth up, CEO to retire
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
Feb 16 Cereal Planet PLC :
* Said on Saturday Q4 revenue was up at 8.4 million euros ($9.59 million) versus 3.8 million euros last year
* Q4 net profit up at 2.7 million euros versus loss of 79,000 euros last year
