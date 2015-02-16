InterContinental Hotels says Q1 rooms revenue growth up, CEO to retire
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
Feb 16 Finarch SA :
* Said on Saturday Q4 operating profit is 15,616 zlotys ($4,267) versus operating loss of 4,354 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net income is 14,281 zlotys versus loss 4,354 zlotys last year
($1 = 3.6596 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
