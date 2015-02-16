BRIEF-HTC's April sales down 18 pct y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p3kf5v (Please cut and paste the link into a browser to read the release)
Feb 16DASE SA :
* Reported on Saturday Q4 revenue of 1.2 million zlotys ($327,887) versus 1.0 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 net loss of 700 zlotys versus net loss of 275,009 zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.6598 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ADDNODE GROUP'S MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS SELL 7 075 000 B SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS