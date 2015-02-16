InterContinental Hotels says Q1 rooms revenue growth up, CEO to retire
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
Feb 16 Alda SA :
* Q4 revenue up at 4,129,000 zlotys ($1.13 million) versus 4,072,000 zlotys year ago
* Q4 net income 44,000 zlotys versus 102,000 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6670 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.