Italy - Factors to watch on May 5
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Feb 16 Mr Hamburger SA :
* Q4 net loss 395,720 zlotys ($108,073) versus loss 298,961 zlotys year ago
* Q4 revenue 2.2 million zlotys versus 952,116 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6616 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
* Is gathering information about Myrtle rust situation and it is too soon to speculate on potential impact on industry