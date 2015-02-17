BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics provides update on EB-101 gene therapy
* Abeona Therapeutics provides update on EB-101 gene therapy for severe form of epidermolysis bullosa from the society for investigative dermatology conference
Feb 17 Orphee SA :
* Said on Monday Q4 revenue was 4.9 million Swiss francs ($5.3 million) versus 6.8 million Swiss francs last year
* Q4 net loss was 1 million Swiss francs versus profit of 1.7 million Swiss francs last year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9313 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals expands cpi-444 clinical collaboration with Genentech