* Said on Monday Q4 revenue was 4.9 million Swiss francs ($5.3 million) versus 6.8 million Swiss francs last year

* Q4 net loss was 1 million Swiss francs versus profit of 1.7 million Swiss francs last year Source text for Eikon:

