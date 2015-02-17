BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics provides update on EB-101 gene therapy
* Abeona Therapeutics provides update on EB-101 gene therapy for severe form of epidermolysis bullosa from the society for investigative dermatology conference
Feb 17 Ortivus AB :
* Q4 revenue 17.9 million Swedish crowns ($2.13 million) versus 8.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBIT ex-items loss 1.8 million crowns versus loss 6.9 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3999 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Abeona Therapeutics provides update on EB-101 gene therapy for severe form of epidermolysis bullosa from the society for investigative dermatology conference
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals expands cpi-444 clinical collaboration with Genentech