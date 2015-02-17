BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says transactions executed on 239.4 mln shares of Edita Food
* Transactions on 239.4 million shares of Edita Food Co executed for total value of EGP 4.31 billion
Feb 17 Star Fitness SA :
* Said on Monday Q4 revenue was up at 14.3 million zlotys ($3.9 million) versus 4.7 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 net profit 3.3 million zlotys versus 154,077 zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.6901 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, May 2 Sri Lankan shares were largely unchanged in thin trading, near an 11-month high on Tuesday, as foreign investors turned net sellers for the first time in 26 sessions while blue chips saw profit-booking after a prolonged rise.