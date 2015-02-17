BRIEF-NXT-ID releases Q1 preliminary revenue of $6.6 million
* NXT-ID releases preliminary results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Feb 17 Internet Union SA :
* Said on Monday Q4 revenue up at 1.6 million zlotys ($433,147) versus 1.1 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 net profit 152,026 zlotys versus 136,541 zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6939 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* NXT-ID releases preliminary results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Group is expected to record a significant decrease in loss attributable for three months ended 31st march 2017