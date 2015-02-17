BRIEF-Steadymed Ltd says receives USPTO notice of allowance
* Steadymed Ltd says receives USPTO notice of allowance for patent related to key patchpump technology
Feb 17 Biomax SA :
* Said on Monday FY 2014 revenue 1.6 million zlotys ($434,500) versus 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 net loss was 1.4 million zlotys versus loss of 2.1 million zlotys a year ago
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6821 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Baxter International Inc - sets qtrly dividend of 13 cents per share