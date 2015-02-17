Feb 17 Verbicom SA :

* Said on Monday Q4 revenue was up at 20.9 million zlotys ($5.7 million) versus 7.3 million zlotys year on year

* Q4 net profit 748,300 zlotys versus 204,500 zlotys year on year

($1 = 3.6804 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)