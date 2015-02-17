Feb 17 Genesis Energy SA :

* Said on Monday Q4 operating loss 69,908 zlotys ($19,014) versus loss 38,682 zlotys year on year

* Q4 net loss 147,625 zlotys versus loss 24.5 million zlotys year on year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.6766 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)