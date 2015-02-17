BRIEF-Pareteum reaches agreement with senior secured debt lender reducing quarterly principal payments
* Pareteum reaches agreement with senior secured debt lender reducing quarterly principal payments providing cashflow flexibility
Feb 17 Genesis Energy SA :
* Said on Monday Q4 operating loss 69,908 zlotys ($19,014) versus loss 38,682 zlotys year on year
* Q4 net loss 147,625 zlotys versus loss 24.5 million zlotys year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6766 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pareteum reaches agreement with senior secured debt lender reducing quarterly principal payments providing cashflow flexibility
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations