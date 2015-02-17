Feb 17 InteliWISE SA :

* Said on Monday Q4 revenue was 576,284 zlotys ($156,570) versus 325,992 zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net loss was 181,120 zlotys versus loss of 97,578 zlotys a year ago

