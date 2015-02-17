Feb 17 Infosystems SA :

* Said on Monday that Q4 revenue was 2.1 million zlotys ($572,316) versus 2.3 million zlotys a year earlier

* Q4 net profit 364,000 zlotys versus 84,000 zlotys a year earlier Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.6693 zlotys)