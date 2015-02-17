Feb 17 Adform Group SA :

* Said on Monday that Q4 revenue was 10.5 million zlotys ($2.9 million) versus 8.7 million zlotys a year earlier

* Q4 net loss of 2.5 million zlotys versus a profit of 1.3 million zlotys a year earlier Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.6642 zlotys)