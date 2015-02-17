BRIEF-Axactor closes two NPL transactions in Italy
* ACQUIRED ANOTHER TWO UNSECURED NPL PORTFOLIOS IN ITALY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale (CADES)
Issue Amount 600 million sterling
Maturity Date March 7, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.636
Yield 1.123 pct
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UKT 5.0 pct March, 2018
Payment Date February 27, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aa1- (Moody's)& AA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme
ISIN FR0012560084
* Independence Realty Trust announces first quarter 2017 financial results and closes refinancing of existing line of credit