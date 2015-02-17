Feb 17 Primi sui Motori SpA :

* Announced on Monday results of the third exercise period of its Primi sui Motori 2012-2016 warrants

* 107,250 warrants have been exercised and therefore 107,205 conversion shares were issued for total value of 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million)

* The new shares will be included in trading by the last day of February

* Total of 769,906 warrants were cancelled and 214,500 warrants were extended and may be exercised during the fourth exercise period from Oct 5 to Oct 20 at a price of 23 euros per warrant, and in the fifth exercise period between May 9-24, 2016 at a unit price of 25 euros

* The company's share capital amounts to 1.5 million euros, divided into 1,520,786 shares

($1 = 0.8779 euros)