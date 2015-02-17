Feb 17 The Bank of Greenland A/S :

* FY net interest income 213.9 million Danish crowns ($32.72 million) versus 204.1 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net interest and fee income 73.3 million crowns versus 69.5 million crowns year ago

* Q4 loan losses 10.8 million crowns versus 4.3 million crowns year ago

* Q4 pre-tax profit 15.9 million crowns versus 31.0 million crowns year ago

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 55 crowns per share

* 2015 losses and write-downs are expected to remain at a moderate level and expectedly below the level of 2014

* 2015 losses and write-downs are expected to remain at a moderate level and expectedly below the level of 2014

* Sees 2015 profit before value adjustments and write-downs in the level of 125 million - 145 million crowns