BRIEF-Blue Buffalo reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 18 Russian Sea :
* Says it has changed its name to Russian Aquaculture Source text: bit.ly/1LbzmuP
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Golden Entertainment's first quarter net revenue rises 17.1% to a record $106.6 million, net income rises 138.6% to $5.3 million and adjusted ebitda rises 28.6% to $13.6 million