BRIEF-Fish farmer Salmar's Q1 earnings beat forecast
* Salmar q1 revenues nok 2.4 billion (Reuters poll 2.1 billion)
Feb 18 The Warsaw Stock Exchange:
* The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) resolves to suspend trading of shares of Aduma SA w upadlosci likwidacyjnej , BDF SA, Ecotech Polska SA, Fachowcy.pl Ventures SA, Global Trade SA, Infoscope SA, KAMPA SA, Weglopex Holding SA , Uboat-Line SA, Zaklady Miesne Myslaw SA , Cerabud SA, Twigonet Europe SE (the companies) as of Feb. 18
* The trading of the companies' shares is suspended by WSE until the day after the companies publish their financial reports for the Q4 2014
* Moreover, WSE suspends trading of shares of AIR MARKET SA and ATON-HT SA, as of Feb. 18 until the companies fulfil obligations described in WSE's resolution published on Jan. 8 Source texts:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Salmar q1 revenues nok 2.4 billion (Reuters poll 2.1 billion)
May 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.