Feb 18 The Warsaw Stock Exchange:

* The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) resolves to suspend trading of shares of Aduma SA w upadlosci likwidacyjnej , BDF SA, Ecotech Polska SA, Fachowcy.pl Ventures SA, Global Trade SA, Infoscope SA, KAMPA SA, Weglopex Holding SA , Uboat-Line SA, Zaklady Miesne Myslaw SA , Cerabud SA, Twigonet Europe SE (the companies) as of Feb. 18

* The trading of the companies' shares is suspended by WSE until the day after the companies publish their financial reports for the Q4 2014

* Moreover, WSE suspends trading of shares of AIR MARKET SA and ATON-HT SA, as of Feb. 18 until the companies fulfil obligations described in WSE's resolution published on Jan. 8 Source texts:

(Gdynia Newsroom)