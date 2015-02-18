BRIEF-Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing says qtrly net profit rose 20 pct
Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower UniCredit Bank Austria
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 25, 2025
Coupon 0.750 pct
Issue price 99.7990
Reoffer price 99.7990
Spread 3.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date February 25, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP, DB, ING, LBBW & UniCredit
Listing Austria
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Vienna
ISIN AT000B049572
