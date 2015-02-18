Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower UniCredit Bank Austria

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 25, 2025

Coupon 0.750 pct

Issue price 99.7990

Reoffer price 99.7990

Spread 3.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 25, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP, DB, ING, LBBW & UniCredit

Listing Austria

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Vienna

ISIN AT000B049572

