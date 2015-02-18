Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Roche Finance Europe BV

Guarantor Roche Holding AG

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 25, 2025

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.743

Reoffer price 99.743

Yield 0.902 pct

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 25, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Santander GBM & Unicredit

Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1195056079

