Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Roche Finance Europe BV
Guarantor Roche Holding AG
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 25, 2025
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.743
Reoffer price 99.743
Yield 0.902 pct
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date February 25, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Santander GBM & Unicredit
Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1195056079
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)