BRIEF-Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels - Nikkei
* Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels on June 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 19 Amper SA :
* Said on Wednesday it had sold its Venezuelan unit Desarrollo de Soluciones Especificas, Compania Anonima, to Ertona Business SA
* The transaction value was 1 euro ($1) and the buyer took over total debt of the Venezuelan unit
* It is estimated that the transaction will result in a loss of about 500,000 euros considering an official exchange rate (6.3 bolivars per dollar)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8759 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels on June 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Staples Inc names Brett Wahlin chief information security officer