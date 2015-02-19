BRIEF-Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels - Nikkei
Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels on June 10
Feb 19 Avtovaz OAO
* Increases 2015 production plan to 712,000 cars - Interfax cites company's press office, quoting President, Bo Andersson
* Avtovaz car production in 2014 was 511,894 cars, thus the company plans a 39 pct increase in 2015 - Interfax


* Is distributing 1.7 cents cash per contingent value right related to sale of assets of Safeway's property development unit