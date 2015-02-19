BRIEF-Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels - Nikkei
* Sony Corp relaunching OLED TVs using LG-made panels on June 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 19 Qsc Ag
* Ceo says sees 2015 profit rise, says 2014 was trough
* Ceo says to cut jobs in next 2 years to streamline business
* Ceo says still looking at options for its dsl network, eyes acquisitions from H2 on Further company coverage:
* Staples Inc names Brett Wahlin chief information security officer