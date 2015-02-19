Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower NRW Cities 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 25,2025
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.0360
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date February 25,2015
Lead Manager(s) Helaba, HSBC & UNI
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A14KP45
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)