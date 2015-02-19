BRIEF-Staples names Brett Wahlin as Chief Information Security Officer
* Staples Inc names Brett Wahlin chief information security officer
Feb 19 ZetaDisplay AB :
* Q4 EBITDA 4.1 million Swedish crowns ($488,159) versus loss 1.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 revenue 24.3 million crowns versus 16.8 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3989 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Staples Inc names Brett Wahlin chief information security officer
NEW YORK, May 8 Shares in a real estate developer, a cable company and the Canadian creator of the Teletubbies show all rose on Monday after being promoted at an event in New York where hedge fund managers present a diverse range of investment ideas.