Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nykredit Bank A/S

(Nykredit)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.250 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 598.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 26,2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, BAML & CITI

Ratings BB+ (S&P) & BB+(Fitch)

Listing Irish SE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English/Danish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1195632911

