Feb 19 Havas SA :

* Strengthens its mobile expertise by acquiring Plastic Mobile in Canada

* Plastic Mobile is a mobile agency that builds applications and other strategic solutions for m-commerce, encompassing retail, loyalty, payments, coupons, and in-store initiatives

* Plastic Mobile will be integrated within Canada's Havas village offer, which also includes Havas Worldwide, Havas Worldwide Digital, and Havas Media