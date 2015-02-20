BRIEF-USANA Health Sciences Q1 earnings per share $0.91 excluding items
* USANA Health Sciences reports first quarter financial results
Feb 20 Fonciere des Regions SA :
* Announces acquisition of 14.6 pct stake in its subsidiary Fonciere des Murs
* Company stake in Fonciere des Murs thus increases to 43.1 pct
* Company plans to launch public offer on remaining stake of Fonciere des Murs
* Remaining stake reflects 9.2 pct
* Public offer to be launched with anticipated price of 23 euros ($26) per share Source text: bit.ly/1DyV8aO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* USANA Health Sciences reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 Latin America revenue rises 11.4 pct (Adds details, background, updates shares)