Feb 20 Fonciere des Regions SA :

* Announces acquisition of 14.6 pct stake in its subsidiary Fonciere des Murs

* Company stake in Fonciere des Murs thus increases to 43.1 pct

* Company plans to launch public offer on remaining stake of Fonciere des Murs

* Remaining stake reflects 9.2 pct

* Public offer to be launched with anticipated price of 23 euros ($26) per share Source text: bit.ly/1DyV8aO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)