Feb 20 Cybits Holding AG :

* Said on Thursday two of the three board members Thomas Klack and Harald Gude, have resigned with immediate effect

* Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Thomas Klack, resigned for personal reasons

* Executive Board will submit application to court for lacking Supervisory Board members for the time until the end next Annual General Meeting Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)