BRIEF-Merlin Group allocates 9.9 mln series E shares
* Said on Friday that it allocated 9,875,225 series E shares at issue price 0.5 zloty ($0.13) per share
Feb 20 Cybits Holding AG :
* Said on Thursday two of the three board members Thomas Klack and Harald Gude, have resigned with immediate effect
* Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Thomas Klack, resigned for personal reasons
* Executive Board will submit application to court for lacking Supervisory Board members for the time until the end next Annual General Meeting
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Global Payments Inc says to offer merchants in Taiwan ability to accept credit and debit card payments via Apple Pay