BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics says co terminated sales agreement - sec filing
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing
Feb 20 Episurf Medical AB :
* FY 2014 net sales 173,026 Swedish crowns ($20,533) versus 37,916 crowns year ago
* Q4 2014 net sales 54,541 crowns versus 37,916 crowns year ago
* Q4 pre-tax loss 8.1 million crowns versus loss 6.1 million crowns year ago
* Proposes no 2014 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4266 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.