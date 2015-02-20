BRIEF-Match Group qtrly adjusted EPS $0.12
* Match Group Inc qtrly revenue was $299 million, a 15% increase from the prior year quarter
Feb 20 Euronext:
* Acheter-Louer.Fr SA to issue 8,727,273 new ordinary shares
* New Acheter-Louer.Fr shares will be listed on the market Alternext Paris as of Feb. 24
* Reference price for new Acheter-Louer.Fr shares is 0.11 euro
* Reason for Acheter-Louer.Fr capital increase is issue reserved for a dedicated person
May 2 Apple Inc reported a surprise fall in iPhone sales for its second quarter on Tuesday, indicating that customers may have held back purchases in anticipation of the 10th-anniversary edition of the company's most important product later this year.