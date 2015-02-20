Feb 20 Euronext:

* Acheter-Louer.Fr SA to issue 8,727,273 new ordinary shares

* New Acheter-Louer.Fr shares will be listed on the market Alternext Paris as of Feb. 24

* Reference price for new Acheter-Louer.Fr shares is 0.11 euro

* Reason for Acheter-Louer.Fr capital increase is issue reserved for a dedicated person