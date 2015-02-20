Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower TDC A/S

Issue Amount 800 million euro

Maturity Date February 27,2027

Coupon 1.750 pct

Issue price 99.0390

Reoffer price 99.0390

Reoffer yield 1.84 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 27,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Danske & JP Morgan

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P) &

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1196041419

