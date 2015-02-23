Country singer Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering stroke
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
Feb 23 Weedo SA (future name Weedo Polska SA) :
* Said on Friday that series F shares were offered to an investor who will be a sole shareholder of Weedo Polska Sp. z o.o.
* Weedo Polska Sp. z o.o. will be owner of the rights to technology provided by a strategic partner
* On Feb. 19 the company received signed investment agreement with an investor who acquired all series F shares and from whom the company plans to acquire 100 pct stake in Weedo Polska Sp. z o.o. for about 4.53 million zlotys ($1.2 million)
* Following the acquisition of Weedo Polska Sp. z o.o. the company plans to extend its business activity by the technology provided by the strategic partner
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6746 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: