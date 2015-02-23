LONDON Feb 23 Hsbc says ceo stuart gulliver paid 7.6 mln stg in total for 2014 vs 8 mln in 2013 Hsbc says gulliver's annual bonus was 1.3 mln stg for 2014 vs 1.8 mln stg Hsbc says gulliver was awarded 1.7 mln stg fixed pay allowance in 2014 Hsbc says it paid 320 staff 1 mln euros or more last year (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)